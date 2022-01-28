Callodine Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Callodine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises approximately 1.2% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $4,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,342,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,362,000 after purchasing an additional 297,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 557,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,015 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.58. 174,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,859,711. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 33.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 80,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 67,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

