Callodine Capital Management LP Invests $5.78 Million in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Callodine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,000. DT Midstream makes up about 2.2% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Callodine Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of DT Midstream at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTM. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,072,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,307,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,620,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. US Capital Advisors upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Shares of DTM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.16. 130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $52.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.23.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

