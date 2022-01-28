Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Morgan Stanley

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $65.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.96.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,005 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,213. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $396,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,793 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $303,715,000 after acquiring an additional 602,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,861 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,599,000 after acquiring an additional 153,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,995,000 after acquiring an additional 558,934 shares during the period. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,183,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $150,419,000 after acquiring an additional 50,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

