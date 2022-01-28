Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the quarter. Comerica accounts for 0.7% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Comerica by 229.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Compass Point raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $92.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

