Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Invests $537,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,313 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 10.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 181,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,053 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 83,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 14.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Generac by 3.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Generac by 5.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,310,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $256.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $352.30 and a 200-day moving average of $406.53. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $244.64 and a one year high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. OTR Global cut Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Generac from $475.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.00.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

