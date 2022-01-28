Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Sells 237 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,551 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for approximately 0.6% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $50.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.00. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

