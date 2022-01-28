Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Sells 688 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 375,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,846,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOR opened at $53.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.51. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

