Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target to $110.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

NVEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvei from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank started coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.57.

Get Nuvei alerts:

NVEI stock opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.91. Nuvei has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $140.23.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.20 million. Analysts forecast that Nuvei will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVEI. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $964,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $1,764,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $7,407,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $20,908,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at $1,125,000.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.