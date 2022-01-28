Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) to Sell

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.38.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

TREVF stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $101.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Trevali Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $79.81 million for the quarter.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.