Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.50.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GATO. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Gatos Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Gatos Silver from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut Gatos Silver from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.93.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

NYSE GATO opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47. Gatos Silver has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,703,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,058,000 after acquiring an additional 350,916 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 38,623 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.