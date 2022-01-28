Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.35. 937,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,105,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.07.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

