Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Shares of Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as low as C$0.36. Canagold Resources shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 32,088 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.16 million and a P/E ratio of -12.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.47.

Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the New Polaris gold mine project that consist of 61 mineral claims and 1 grid claim covering an area of approximately 2,956 acres located in the Atlin Mining Division, British Columbia.

