Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 21.93%.

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,478. The stock has a market cap of $350.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.44. Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $28.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

In related news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 15,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $404,067.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 18,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $498,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,341 shares of company stock worth $1,485,353 over the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

