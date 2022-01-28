Capital (LON:CAPD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Capital (LON:CAPD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 134 ($1.81) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 124 ($1.67) price objective on shares of Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Capital stock opened at GBX 90.60 ($1.22) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 81.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £172.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05. Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 57 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 92.50 ($1.25). The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

