Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.99.

NYSE:COF opened at $141.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

