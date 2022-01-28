Capitolis Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,060,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $106,729,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

