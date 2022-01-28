Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $26.42 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,459 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Equity Residential worth $26,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,736,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,930,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,327,000 after buying an additional 927,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $60.37 and a 12 month high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.46%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,641 shares of company stock worth $10,352,508. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.22.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents.

