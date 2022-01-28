Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $35.87 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 592,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,632 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $35,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.3% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

USB opened at $57.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.