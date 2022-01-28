Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $46.87 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $46,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,191,000 after acquiring an additional 19,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total value of $4,834,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,434 shares of company stock valued at $13,195,287. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Edward Jones cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $686.64.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $634.67 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $710.86. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $669.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $632.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.