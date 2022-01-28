Capitolis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,425,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507,310 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $66,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth about $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

TPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of TPX opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.41. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.