Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

CSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $52,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,449,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,790,000 after purchasing an additional 28,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 62,658 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 76.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 288,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,497,000 after acquiring an additional 26,454 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 17.2% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 421,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 61,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTR opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

