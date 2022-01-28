Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.
CSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.
In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $52,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CSTR opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
About Capstar Financial
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.
