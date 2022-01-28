Caption Management LLC Acquires Shares of 36,422 Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,617,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RACE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 26,084.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 166.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 27.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $221.12 on Friday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $183.82 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.87.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.