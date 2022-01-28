Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$220.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CJT. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. NBF cut their price target on shares of Cargojet to C$201.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$234.36.

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$173.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$168.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$155.42 and a 1 year high of C$221.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53 by C($0.61). The business had revenue of C$189.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$180.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 6.1399997 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

