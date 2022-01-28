CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $280.88 Million

Brokerages expect that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will announce sales of $280.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $278.68 million and the highest is $283.60 million. CarGurus posted sales of $151.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year sales of $892.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $890.71 million to $895.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $222.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.32 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $384,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $58,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 492,016 shares of company stock worth $18,019,842. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 31.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,237 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1,795.2% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,000 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at about $46,904,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at about $18,886,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

CARG stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,370. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.74. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

