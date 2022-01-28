Carl Hansen Sells 16,300 Shares of Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR) Stock

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR) Director Carl Hansen sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$16,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 491,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$496,617.
Shares of CVE TORR opened at C$1.15 on Friday. Torrent Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.95 and a 1-year high of C$1.25. The company has a market cap of C$27.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.12.
About Torrent Capital
