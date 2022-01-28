Carl Hansen Sells 16,300 Shares of Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR) Stock

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR) Director Carl Hansen sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$16,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 491,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$496,617.

Shares of CVE TORR opened at C$1.15 on Friday. Torrent Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.95 and a 1-year high of C$1.25. The company has a market cap of C$27.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.12.

About Torrent Capital

Torrent Capital Ltd., an investment company and merchant bank, invests primarily in the securities of public and private companies. It also provides merchant banking services to select companies, as well as advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

