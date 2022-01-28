CarMax, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.49. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2023 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.91.

KMX stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.78. 4,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.73. CarMax has a one year low of $102.47 and a one year high of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in CarMax during the second quarter worth about $29,463,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in CarMax by 1.2% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in CarMax by 3.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in CarMax by 7.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in CarMax by 9.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

