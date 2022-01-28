Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Socorro Asset Management LP

Socorro Asset Management LP lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 26.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,085 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up about 3.0% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,597 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,420,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.68. 17,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,098,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.69. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

