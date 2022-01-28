Cartica Management LLC Has $34.67 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cartica Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 146.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,063 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 6.6% of Cartica Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cartica Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $34,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $46.85. The company had a trading volume of 621,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,951,715. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

