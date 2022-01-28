Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Purchased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Carvana accounts for 1.3% of Sculptor Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 0.31% of Carvana worth $161,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 20.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 1.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Carvana by 8.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.93, for a total transaction of $2,067,209.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,703. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.74.

Shares of CVNA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.82. The stock had a trading volume of 27,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,464. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.