Cascades (TSE:CAS) Given New C$20.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.86.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$13.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$12.66 and a 52-week high of C$18.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.60.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1,000.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.2781218 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Cascades’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.