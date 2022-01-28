Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 48,042 shares.The stock last traded at $40.01 and had previously closed at $39.58.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $556.20 million, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average is $42.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 24.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 80.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 20.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 62.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.