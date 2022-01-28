Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 48,042 shares.The stock last traded at $40.01 and had previously closed at $39.58.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
The company has a market capitalization of $556.20 million, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average is $42.18.
Cass Information Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASS)
Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.
