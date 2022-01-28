Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Insider Adam Vicary Acquires 3,000 Shares

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) insider Adam Vicary acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 350 ($4.72) per share, with a total value of £10,500 ($14,166.22).

Shares of LON CGS opened at GBX 347 ($4.68) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 361.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 373.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £151.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71. Castings P.L.C. has a 12-month low of GBX 330 ($4.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 420 ($5.67).

Get Castings alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of GBX 3.66 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Castings’s dividend payout ratio is 0.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 ($7.15) price objective on shares of Castings in a report on Thursday, January 20th. assumed coverage on shares of Castings in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($7.15) target price on the stock.

Castings Company Profile

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Castings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.