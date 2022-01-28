Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE CAT traded down $13.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.30. 492,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,056,969. The stock has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar has a one year low of $180.73 and a one year high of $246.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.91 and a 200-day moving average of $206.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.47.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

