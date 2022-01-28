Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Down 4.3%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. 18,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,150,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

