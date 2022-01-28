CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6,999.98

CCUR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCUR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6,999.98 and last traded at $6,999.98, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6,000.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,901.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1,083.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 534.88.

About CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR)

CCUR Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

