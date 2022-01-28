Celanese (NYSE:CE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.30 to $4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.28. Celanese also updated its FY22 guidance to at least $15.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.40.

Get Celanese alerts:

NYSE CE traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese has a 1-year low of $115.42 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.