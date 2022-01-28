Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Raised to $13.50

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

NYSE:CLS opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Celestica has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $12.41.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 386.0% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 368,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 292,615 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 4.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

