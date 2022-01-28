Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.20

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 3742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.12 and a quick ratio of 15.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

