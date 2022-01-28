CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CF. Mizuho began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

CF Industries stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

