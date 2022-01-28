ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Stake Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $10,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in ChampionX by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in ChampionX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ChampionX by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $23.38 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

