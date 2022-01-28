Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.13

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.13 and last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 140191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42.
In related news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $189,096.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $94,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,908,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,952 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,978,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,472,000 after purchasing an additional 244,115 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,324,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,304,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,951,000 after purchasing an additional 537,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.
About Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)
Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.
