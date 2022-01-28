Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.13

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.13 and last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 140191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $826.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $189,096.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $94,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,908,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,952 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,978,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,472,000 after purchasing an additional 244,115 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,324,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,304,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,951,000 after purchasing an additional 537,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

