Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 787,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,506 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $88,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,355 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,448,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,835,000 after purchasing an additional 252,213 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,108,000 after purchasing an additional 592,956 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,863,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,455,000 after purchasing an additional 66,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $117.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $136.54.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

