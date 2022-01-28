Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.85

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.85 and last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 4921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.93.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 274.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3,271.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 261,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,397,000 after purchasing an additional 167,212 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 906,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 36.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after acquiring an additional 230,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

