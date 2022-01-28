Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CHKR opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 65.13% and a return on equity of 35.34%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 16.56%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

