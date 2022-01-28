China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Short Interest Down 90.9% in January

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered China Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

China Gas stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. China Gas has a 1-year low of $41.84 and a 1-year high of $109.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.2823 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%.

China Gas Company Profile

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops and applies technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

