China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Update

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the December 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Merchants Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

CIHKY opened at $43.09 on Friday. China Merchants Bank has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $46.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average is $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $217.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.82.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

