China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Down 97.7% in January

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CRHKY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.04. 5,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,563. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81. China Resources Beer has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

Get China Resources Beer alerts:

CRHKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut China Resources Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Resources Beer from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.