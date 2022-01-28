Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)’s stock price was down 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 3,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 447,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KDNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $542.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,190.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,645,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,981 in the last three months. 29.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

