Chiron Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,389 ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,973 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,478,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,389,000 after acquiring an additional 668,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 486,926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,113,000 after acquiring an additional 380,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 518.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 337,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $290,122.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PUMP opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

