Chrono.tech Price Hits $286.90 on Top Exchanges (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $203.73 million and $2.24 million worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for $286.90 or 0.00760143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

